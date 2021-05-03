Clubhouse beta testing its Android app with a select number of users

Clubhouse has started beta testing its long-awaited Android app this week with a select number of users.
The audio social networking app says that “Android is not yet live, but we started a rough beta version out to a handful of friendly testers. If you hear someone saying they are using Clubhouse on the official Android app, please give them a warm welcome.”
Since the app is currently only available to a select number of testers, this means that the general public can’t sign up for the Android app just yet.
Further, the platform’s release notes state that it will “welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks,” which indicates that an official Android launch is still weeks away.
Clubhouse launched with a sense of exclusivity with an iOS and invite-only platform, which lured users to the platform. However, Clubhouse’s delay with providing Android users access to its platform has allowed competitors to catch up and launch their own clones.
For instance, Twitter has successfully launched its Spaces audio rooms for both iOS and Android users, with support for desktop coming soon. Facebook has also announced a slew of new audio features to take on Clubhouse.
Numerous other digital giants such as LinkedIn, Spotify and Reddit are launching their own Clubhouse alternatives as well.
Source: Clubhouse
