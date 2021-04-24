If you’ve been looking to pick up an Apple Watch Series 6, Amazon Canada currently has the GPS variant of the smartwatch on sale.
The online retailer has the watch discounted by about $50 for both the 40mm and 44mm sizes. That brings them down to the following prices:
- Apple Watch Series 6 44mm – $519.99 (regular $569.99)
- Apple Watch Series 6 40mm – $479.99 (regular $529.99)
Amazon is offering the sale price on several colours of the Apple Watch, including the Product (RED) variant, Blue Aluminum, Gold Aluminum, Silver Aluminum and Space Gray Aluminum. All colours come with the corresponding sport band.
Apple revamped the Watch Series 6 last year with a brighter display and new health features, including blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app and more. Those interested can learn more about the Series 6 in MobileSyrup’s full review here.
Comments