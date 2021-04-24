PREVIOUS
Deals

Amazon Canada discounts Apple Watch Series 6 by $50

The discounted price applies to both the 40mm and 44mm sizes, but only on the GPS variant of the watch

Apr 24, 2021

12:28 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple Watch Series 6

If you’ve been looking to pick up an Apple Watch Series 6, Amazon Canada currently has the GPS variant of the smartwatch on sale.

The online retailer has the watch discounted by about $50 for both the 40mm and 44mm sizes. That brings them down to the following prices:

Amazon is offering the sale price on several colours of the Apple Watch, including the Product (RED) variant, Blue Aluminum, Gold Aluminum, Silver Aluminum and Space Gray Aluminum. All colours come with the corresponding sport band.

Apple revamped the Watch Series 6 last year with a brighter display and new health features, including blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app and more. Those interested can learn more about the Series 6 in MobileSyrup’s full review here.

