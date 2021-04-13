PREVIOUS
News

Fortnite adds ‘Chonker’ tire vehicle mods in v16.20 update

The Mythic Primal Shotgun has been removed from the game (Phew!)

Apr 13, 2021

9:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Epic’s ‘v16.20’ update for Fortnite includes several exciting changes and additions to the popular battle royale game. From ‘Chonkers’ to removing the mythic Primal Shotgun, Season 6 of Fortnite has got the wheels turning.

Epic has been teasing vehicle attachments for a while now and they’ve finally been added to the game in ‘v16.20.’ New tire mods, or as Epic is calling them, ‘Chonkers’ (not the same as chubby cats), have been added to the game that allow players to control vehicles better and drive smoother in off-road situations.

Along with better control comes better traction, the Chonkers enable you to climb steep terrain, like mountains (which are everywhere on the map) with ease. To use them, you need to find a set first. Chonkers are scattered around the map in gas stations and garages. Check the map below to see the location of each gas station.

Gas-station-locations

Once you find a Chonker, all you need to do is hold aim and throw the tires directly at any driveable vehicle and voilà; you have an off-road 4×4 that looks like a monster truck at your service.

Credible leaker HYPEX said on Twitter that this is only the introduction of vehicle attachments in Fortnite and that more attachments like mounted guns might be added soon.

In its tweet, Epic hinted at new large-lobby matchmaking support. With v16.20, the option to create up to 50-player creative lobbies is now available to everyone.

Epic also added a note telling players that this is just the first phase of large-scale matchmaking for creative, reminding players that bugs and issues are inevitable and that it will fix them as they’re discovered.

One of the most overpowered and controversial guns — the Mythic Primal Shotgun, which could only be found by killing the Spire guardian — has finally been removed from Fortnite and has been replaced by the new Mythic Recycler gun. The gun features a magazine size of three bullets and does 86 damage per shot.

HYPEX also tweeted about two new bows being added to the game files, the Grappler bow and the Splinter bow.

Check the tweet below for the soon-to-come bows’ stats.

Epic also announced the next character that will be added to its long list of crossover skins.

The developer’s blog post reads, “Having honed her skills in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by machines, Aloy — the hero from Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West — is now ready to take on Fortnite’s Primal season.”

Skins and other cosmetic items from Horizon Zero Dawn will arrive in the Fortnite shop on April 13th. As a bonus to Sony’s current-gen console owners, anyone that owns the Aloy skin and plays Fortnite on a PlayStation 5 will unlock the exclusive ‘Ice Hunter Aloy Style.’ If that wasn’t enough, PlayStation players are also getting an exclusive tournament on April 14th, where the top-performing teams from each region will receive the bundle for free.

Epic Games is also working to fix bugs that sneaked into the update.

Source: Epic

