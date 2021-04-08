Nintendo Switch could get Bluetooth headphone support

Though the Nintendo Switch’s 12.0.0 firmware update might not seem significant if you only look at its official patch notes, a dataminer has reportedly uncovered interesting information behind the scenes.
First, reports emerged that a new Switch dock could be on the way, possibly backing up rumours related to the long-rumoured Switch Pro, and now, it looks like there’s a possibility Nintendo could finally be adding audio support to the handheld’s Bluetooth driver.
Similar to the dock-related leak, this information was shared by well-known Nintendo dataminer OatmealDome.
[Nintendo Switch System Update]
12.0.0 has added audio support to the Bluetooth driver.
*However*, Iâ€™m not sure if anything is actually using this new support so far. No guarantees it will ever be used, either.
(SOURCE: yellows8 via SwitchBrew)https://t.co/Zyn35f3dZd pic.twitter.com/Ag5I0h8nic
â€” OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 7, 2021
When the Switch launched back in 2017, it was strange that the console didn’t feature Bluetooth, and then when the Switch Lite released in 2019, it was even stranger that the portable-only version of the device also still didn’t feature wireless headphone support.
Bluetooth headphone support is one of the most requested features from Switch users, so it’s not surprising Nintendo could be adding built-in support. Over the years, several third-party companies have released different Bluetooth dongles that add wireless earbud and headphone support to the Switch.
For example, I’ve been using an AirFly with the Switch for the last few months with my Razer Kaira Pro Xbox wireless headset to connect the wireless headphones with the console. Still, a built-in solution would obviously be way better and open up the feature to a wider audience.
We’ll likely hear an official announcement somewhat soon if Nintendo really plans to add Bluetooth support to the Switch.
Source: @OatmealDome Via: NintendolifeÂ
Comments