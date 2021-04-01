Bell, federal government to bring high-speed internet to Halton Region in Ontario

The federal government has announced funding to bring high-speed internet to 756 households in Ontario’s Halton Region.
Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden announced $441,200 in funding for Bell through the Universal Broadband Fund’s Rapid Response Stream.
Bell will contribute $1,286,200 to the project, which aims to bring connectivity to rural Ontario residents in Ashgrove, Campbellville, Carlisle, Cedar Springs, Freelton, Hornby, Morriston, Waterdown and other areas just outside Milton.
“Today is a really important day for so many of our neighbours here in Halton. Fast and reliable internet is essential for full participation in modern society,” Koeverden said in a statement. “Rural households in our region deserve the same access to high-speed broadband.”
The federal government launched the $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund on November 9th, 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream. The stream has made up to $150 million immediately available for shovel-ready projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
The fund is meant to help connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100 percent connectivity by 2030.
