New Google device passes through FCC, possibly upcoming Nest Cam

A new ‘Wireless Streaming Device’ made by Google passed through the FCC on March 28th and descriptions suggest it could be an upcoming Nest Cam.
The device has the model number ‘G3AL9,’ which fits the tech giant’s new model number scheme. 9to5Google notes that the device features a physical FCC ID on the back, which indicates that it doesn’t have a screen.
The device has Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and a rechargeable battery. It’s worth noting that the Nest Mini and Chromecast with Google TV also both had “streaming” in their descriptions.
Google has previously promised that it was going to release a new lineup of security cameras this year, which suggests that this new device could be a new Nest Cam. Considering both the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor and Cam IQ Indoor went out of stock at the beginning of this year, a new version could be coming soon.
FCC confidentiality on this device ends on September 24th, 2021, which indicates that a new Google Nest Cam could be launching towards the middle or end of this year.
As with any other device that passes through FCC, it’s unknown if this device is actually a new Nest Cam, but we’ll likely learn more about the device in the coming months.
Source: FCC Via: 9to5Google
Comments