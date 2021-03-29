PREVIOUS
News

Hori launches new wireless Mario and Zelda GameCube-style Switch controllers

The new controllers will release on May 17th

Mar 29, 2021

9:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Red wireless Mario controller

Hori is kicking it old school with its latest wireless Nintendo Switch Battle Pad controllers. These new ‘Nintendo Switch Wireless Battle Pad’ officially licensed wireless GameCube-style controllers come in two different themed designs: Zelda and Mario.

The gamepads are wireless with a range of up to 9.7m (32ft) and feature rechargeable batteries that should last for up to 15 hours. While there’s a wireless version of the gamepads, the company also offers a wired option that includes a 10-foot cable.

Hori’s website states that the new controllers feature increased stick precision thanks to anti-snapback tech and fast-action digital L/R and ZL/ZR buttons that can switch around based on your preference. Additionally, in an effort to tackle sweaty hands after playing for long periods, the new controllers include textured grips.

The new controllers are set to release in Canada on May 17th for roughly $64 on Amazon Canada’s website.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Hori Via: Nintendo Life

Related Articles

News

Mar 9, 2021

11:36 AM EST

Apex Legends launches today on the Nintendo Switch

News

Mar 25, 2021

7:01 PM EDT

Video game collector shares photos of brand-new Nintendo 64DD dev kit

News

Mar 25, 2021

3:22 PM EDT

Sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. could sell for $310,000 USD

Features

Mar 9, 2021

3:35 PM EST

What I want to see from the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro

Comments