Dyson’s new formaldehyde detecting air purifier is now available in Canada

Dyson has launched a new purification fan that can detect and destroy potentially dangerous formaldehyde, the ‘Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde.’
The company says the new device is capable of “solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology designed to capture ultra-fine dust and allergens and destroy potentially dangerous formaldehyde.”
Potential sources of formaldehyde include particleboard, fibreboard, hardwood plywood panelling, wallpaper, cardboard, paper products and even certain types of fabrics. Dyson says its new purifying fan is capable of removing 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns in a room.
The Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde looks very similar to the Pure Cryptomic air purifiers Dyson released in the United States roughly a year and a half ago. What’s different is that these new air purifiers can detect formaldehyde separately from other potential toxins in the air thanks to its Selective Catalytic Oxidization (SCO) filter.
Along with the new formaldehyde purifying fan, Dyson has also launched new “reengineered” versions of the Dyson Purifier Cool and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool. For example, Dyson says that the new Purifier Cool is now 20 percent quieter than its predecessor.
The Dyson Purifier Cool in ‘White/Silver’ starts at $699, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool in ‘White/Silver’ costs $799 and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde in ‘White/Gold’ costs $899. All three devices launch on March 29th and are available exclusively at Dyson’s Canadian demo stores and its website until April 23rd.
