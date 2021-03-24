PREVIOUS|
Rogers ‘Days to Save’ sale discounts phones, plans and accessories

The carrier is offering a free pair of AirPods when you buy any iPhone 12 with financing on an Infinite plan

Mar 24, 2021

3:53 PM EDT

Rogers is currently running a ‘Days to Save’ sale and is offering deals on several phones, plans and accessories.

The carrier is offering a free pair of AirPods when you buy any iPhone 12 with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan. Bell is also running a similar deal.

“Save up to $636 over 24 months with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro family with financing on Upfront Edge when you return your phone in 2 years. Available with Rogers Infinite plans,” Rogers’ website notes.

The carrier is also offering a $80/30GB plan for a limited time. The deal is only available for new activations and hardware upgrades.

Here’s an overview of some other deals you can get:

  • Get iPhone 11 for only $24/mo
  • Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 series 5G starting at only $21.50/mo
  • Get 20 percent off select Apple Watches
  • Get the Samsung Galaxy A51 for only $5/mo
  • Get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for only $10.84/mo
  • Save up to $1456 on Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series
  • Get the Google Pixel 4a or Pixel 4a with 5G starting at only $10/mo
  • Save up to $300 on the new Apple Watch Series 6

It’s worth noting that customers can currently save $100 when they shop online. You can check out the full list of deals on Rogers’ website.

