Rogers to bring 5G technology to Holland Marsh in Ontario

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has announced that it will bring 5G technology to Holland Marsh in Ontario.
The carrier is partnering with CENGN (Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Network) and the Government of Ontario for the project.
Rogers will build 5G towers to provide residents and businesses in the area with new ways to access improved home broadband internet and wireless services.
Holland Marsh comprises of around 2,800 hectares of fertile soil, which Rogers notes provides the foundation for many businesses including local farms and wineries.
“To help bridge the digital divide, Rogers has developed an innovative 5G technology solution that relies on e-band microwave to expand bandwidth capabilities to bring 5G Fixed and Mobile Wireless Access to more communities in rural and remote areas,” the carrier explained in a press release.
“By introducing e-band technology, Rogers can reach more farmers and winemakers by equipping Wireless towers with 5G capability that will support advances in agriculture technology such as vehicles and equipment that often rely on wireless connectivity.”
The carrier will install three 5G towers along the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury and King Township. Once installed, residents in the area will have access to services such as 5G wireless connectivity and improved home broadband connectivity.
