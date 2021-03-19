PREVIOUS
News

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in April 2021

Mar 19, 2021

7:00 PM EDT

0 comments

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in April.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who,Â Emmerdale andÂ Five by Five.

In April, the service will add the following programming:

  • Ambassadors (April 1st)
  • Hi-de-Hi!: seasons 1-9 (April 1st)
  • The Brittas Empire: seasons 1-6 (April 1st)
  • This Time with Alan Partridge: season 1 (April 1st)
  • Easter from Kings 2021 (April 3rd)
  • Death in Paradise: season 10 (April 6th)
  • Question Time 2021 (April 8th)
  • Kate & Koji: season 1 (April 13th)
  • Antiques Roadshow: season 40 (April 20th)
  • Grace — BritBox Original, airs weekly (April 27th)
  • Rough Diamond (2005) (April 30th)

BritBox is available in Google Play Store and the App Store.Â 

Related Articles

Resources

Feb 18, 2021

6:30 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in March 2021

News

Feb 24, 2021

12:56 PM EST

Disney confirms release dates for Loki, Star Wars and Monsters, Inc. Disney+ series

News

Mar 9, 2021

1:00 PM EST

Roku adds another way to watch content with new live TV guide

News

Mar 3, 2021

4:18 PM EST

CBS All Access is now called Paramount+ in Canada

Comments