Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in April 2021

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in April.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who,Â Emmerdale andÂ Five by Five.
In April, the service will add the following programming:
- Ambassadors (April 1st)
- Hi-de-Hi!: seasons 1-9 (April 1st)
- The Brittas Empire: seasons 1-6 (April 1st)
- This Time with Alan Partridge: season 1 (April 1st)
- Easter from Kings 2021 (April 3rd)
- Death in Paradise: season 10 (April 6th)
- Question Time 2021 (April 8th)
- Kate & Koji: season 1 (April 13th)
- Antiques Roadshow: season 40 (April 20th)
- Grace — BritBox Original, airs weekly (April 27th)
- Rough Diamond (2005) (April 30th)
BritBox is available in Google Play Store and the App Store.Â
