Square Enix Montreal unveils ‘Hitman Sniper Assassins’ for mobile, coming in 2021

Square Enix Montreal has unveiled a newÂ HitmanÂ mobile game tentatively titledÂ Sniper Assassins.
No gameplay footage was shown, although Diana Burnwood, the handler ofÂ Hitman protagonist Agent 47, can be heard speaking to a group of new assassins.
Our awesome @SquareEnixMtl team announced the next mobile game from the makers of the acclaimed Hitman Sniper – currently in development under the working title Project Hitman Sniper Assassins.
Coming in 2021 on iOS and Android https://t.co/ro2lagNVBm #squareenixpresents pic.twitter.com/hv2tFVa7M0
— Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 18, 2021
Square Enix saysÂ Sniper AssassinsÂ is coming to Android and iOS sometime in 2021.
While this isn’t much to go off yet, the fact that Square Enix Montreal is working on the game is definitely noteworthy. The Canadian developer is best known for its work on theÂ Lara Croft,Â Deus ExÂ andÂ Hitman GoÂ games, which were all acclaimed for bringing the iconic franchises to mobile in unique ways.
The team’s last game wasÂ Deus Ex Go, which released in 2016.
During its recent Square Enix Presents presentation, Square Enix also unveiled a Space InvadersÂ mobile AR game (co-developed by the Montreal team) and a cinematic trailer forÂ Just Cause Mobile.
Update 18/03/2021 at 1:57pm ET:Â This article originally stated that Square Enix Montreal’s last game wasÂ Hitman Go.Â However, their most recent game was actuallyÂ Deux Ex Go. This article has been updated accordingly.
