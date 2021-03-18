Square Enix Montreal working on ‘Space Invaders’ mobile AR game

Square Enix Montreal is working on a mobile augmented reality (AR) game based on the iconicÂ Space InvadersÂ arcade shoot ’em ups.
A specific title for the game wasn’t confirmed, but Square Enix says its Montreal studio is developing it alongside Taito, the company’s subsidiary that runs the Space InvadersÂ franchise.
The reveal trailer also doesn’t feature any gameplay for the AR game and instead shows a sizzle reel of Space InvadersÂ games over the years that concludes with a “Space InvadersÂ take over reality” message.
Space Invaders is back! @SquareEnixMtl and @TaitoCorp have teamed on a new game for mobile, using innovative Augmented Reality tech to take the series in a brand new direction! Itâ€™s a hugely exciting project – find out more here https://t.co/I1muKm2Ypi #SquareEnixPesents pic.twitter.com/hcIWkqVkeq
— Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 18, 2021
A release window wasn’t confirmed for the game. However, the trailer promotes a link to sign up for the chance to playtest the game — you can do so here.
This isn’t the only game in the works at Square Enix Montreal. During Square Enix’s recent ‘Presents’ presentation, the company also unveiled a newÂ HitmanÂ mobile game calledÂ Sniper Assassins, which is set to release sometime in 2021.
