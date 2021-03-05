PREVIOUS|
Public Mobile offers $5 off Canada-wide plans for a limited time

The plans include unlimited Canada-wide minutes, call display, voicemail and conference calling

Mar 5, 2021

4:35 PM EST

Public Mobile, one of Telus’ flanker brands, is offering $5 off each of its Canada-wide plans.

This is a limited-time promotion that offers unlimited Canada-wide minutes, call display, voicemail and conference calling.

  • $25 for 500MB + 500MB with AutoPay
  • $35 for 2GB + 500MB with AutoPay
    $40 for 4.5GB + 500MB with AutoPay
  • $45 for 6GB + 500MB with AutoPay
  • $50 for 8GB + 500MB with AutoPay

AutoPay allows for pre-authorized payments, instead of manual payments each month.

Check out Public Mobile’s website for more details.

