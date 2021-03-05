Public Mobile offers $5 off Canada-wide plans for a limited time

Public Mobile, one of Telus’ flanker brands, is offering $5 off each of its Canada-wide plans.
This is a limited-time promotion that offers unlimited Canada-wide minutes, call display, voicemail and conference calling.
- $25 for 500MB + 500MB with AutoPay
- $35 for 2GB + 500MB with AutoPay
$40 for 4.5GB + 500MB with AutoPay
- $45 for 6GB + 500MB with AutoPay
- $50 for 8GB + 500MB with AutoPay
AutoPay allows for pre-authorized payments, instead of manual payments each month.
Check out Public Mobile’s website for more details.
Comments