WhatsApp may be adding a Snapchat-like self-destructing photos feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working to add a Snapchat-like self-destructing images feature for a future update.
WABetaInfo notes that the Facebook-owned company is looking to release the feature for both iOS and Android.
Self-destructing images can’t be exported from WhatsApp and once users choose the option, they’ll be told that the “media will disappear once you leave this chat.” At the moment, when users send media in WhatsApp chats, it automatically gets added to your photo library.
With this new feature, the image or video would be automatically deleted once the recipient exits the chat window.
It’s worth noting that WhatsApp hasn’t implemented a screenshot detection tool for the feature, but it will hopefully add one once before it rolls out. If it doesn’t, the feature would be quite pointless since users wouldn’t receive a notification if someone had taken a screenshot.
Although Facebook and WhatsApp have faced significant backlash for their recent privacy policy change, its impact on WhatsApp’s current user base is unknown.
Source: WABetaInfo
Comments