Google Maps’ dark theme is now rolling out

This turns the map UI very blue

Mar 2, 2021

6:06 PM EST

Google Maps’ dark theme is rolling out now.

This update affects the look of the app’s map layers and menus. Some parts of the night mode are pitch black, like masses of water, for example, but for the most part, it’s entirely blue.

You’ll get an introductory prompt when you first open Maps, but if you want to turn the dark theme on manually, you’ll need to navigate to Settings > Theme. You’ll also need to have the latest Android version of Maps and force stop the app from the Android system info page if the update isn’t appearing in the app.

A few months ago, a server-side update gave some users access to the Google Maps dark theme. Google says the feature’s availability is now expanding to all Android users.

