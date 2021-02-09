Skate City ‘coming soon’ to Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Following its release last year exclusively on Apple Arcade, Agens Games’ Skate City is “coming soon” to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater-inspired 2D side scroller features real-world skate locations, challenging combos, a great low-fi soundtrack and simplistic yet still impressive visuals. Levels include Los Angeles, Osol, Barcelona and most recently, Miami.
It’s unclear if Oslo, Norway-based Agens plans to improve Skate City’s visuals or add new features like multiplayer to these ports of the game. That said, the game’s trailer is available in 4K, perhaps indicating the gameÂ will be playable in a higher-resolution on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
I had a great time playing Skate City last year when it released on Apple Arcade last year. The game manages to successfully translate the formula that made the Pro Skater series so great to a 2D sidescroller. Hopefully, Skate City finds a wider audience once it makes its way to additional platforms.
Snowman, Skate City’s publisher, is based out of Toronto.
