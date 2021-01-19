Modder creates exercise game using Mario Kart, Labo and Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure exercise game has become quite popular over the past year due to COVID-19 related lockdowns.
Now, one modder has taken Ring Fit even further by combining it with ideas and components of Mario Kart, the DIY Labo toy construction kit and a Nintendo Switch.
In a recent video, self-proclaimed “hardware hacker” Mike Choi (mechachoi on YouTube) shows off his homebrew project, titled ‘Labo Fit Adventure Kart.’
Essentially, Choi built a device called ‘TAPBO’ which clips onto Ring Fit’s Ring-Con and can receive signals from the other Nintendo peripherals. It will then press buttons on the attached Joy-Con accordingly.
With the TAPBO serving as the “heart” of the Labo Fit Adventure Kart, Choi built a ‘Bike-Con’ device out of cardboard, which he must keep pedaling to power his Mario Kart vehicle. All the while, he steers and uses items with Ring Fit’s Ring-Con accessory.
Of course, this isn’t an official Nintendo product, so it’s unlikely that there will be a similar device that will become commercially available.
Nonetheless, it’s a fascinating and inventive way of making Mario Kart more physically active. You can check out Choi’s full video breaking down the Labo Fit Adventure Kart below.
Via: Eurogamer
