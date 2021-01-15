PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada’s latest deals include smart TVs, storage drives, and wireless audio

Jan 15, 2021

12:00 PM EST

With COVID-19-related lockdowns intensifying, it’ll be a while before we can gaze at a wall of smart TVs at Best Buy. But the retailer’s latest discounts contain plenty of deals that make staying at home a little sweeter.

Check out Best Buy Canada’s latest discounts below:

Home theatre

Samsung 82″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,599.99 (save $200)
Sony 85″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $2,499.99 (save $300)
TCL 5-Series 75″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Roku OS Smart TV for $1,399.99 (save $100)
Polk Audio True Surround II Wireless 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System for $399.99 (save $300)

Memory and storage

Seagate Expansion 10TB Desktop External Hard Drive for $199.99 (save $50)—price increases on Jan. 18
Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $69.99 (save $15)

Headphones, earbuds and wireless speakers

Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $119.99 (save $40)
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $229.99 (save $170)
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $40)

Desktops and laptops

Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC for $1,499.99 (save $500)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $849.99 (save $150)
Acer 27″ FHD 144Hz 4ms GTG Curved LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $299.99 (save $80)

Home devices

Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum for $499.99 (save $100)
Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System for $169.99 (save $70)
Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p Add-On IP Security Camera for $89.99 (save $30)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Best Buy Canada

