Best Buy Canada’s latest deals include a 65″ 8K Smart TV for 40% off

The holidays are over, the turkey’s long gone, and our Fitbits are already displaying proof of our waining resolutions.
But deal season is still in full swing at Best Buy Canada. Check out their latest batch of discounts below, including deals on smart TVs, smart home devices, and wireless headphones and speakers.
LG NanoCell 65″ 8K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV for $1,999.99 (save $1,500)
Samsung 82″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,599.99 (save $200)
Toshiba 32″ 720p LED TV for $149.99 (save $70)
JBL Reflect Flow In-Ear Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $99.99 (save $120)
Insignia Air Fryer Oven for $99.99 (save $70)
HP Pavilion 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $749.99 (save $100)
Jabra Elite Active 75t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $189.99 (save $70)
ASUS 27″ FHD LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $369.99 (save $30)
Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC for $2.099.99 (save $400)
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera 3 Pack for $369.99 (save $100)
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device for $399.99 (save $50)
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Light Switch – 3-Pack for $59.99 (save $20)
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite for $12.99 (save $2)
JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $369.99 (save $30)
Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop for $599.99 (save $100)
ASUS Wireless AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $299.99 (save $30)
Packard Bell Disney 10″ 32GB Android 9 Tablet with Headphones for $149.99 (save $20)
Polk Audio True Surround II Wireless 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System for $399.99 (save $300)
WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $199.99 (save $64)
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Wi-Fi 20.1 MP Digital Camera with Memory Card for $699.99 (save $100)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Best Buy Canada
