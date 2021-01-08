Best Buy Canada just launched a massive clear-out sale on fitness gear and wearables

If your New Year’s fitness resolutions fizzle out faster than cheap fireworks, measuring your progress could be the ticket to better results. And to track those results, check out these discounted fitness products from Best Buy Canada.
The retailer’s clear-out sale includes everything from percussive massagers and white-noise machines to smartwatches and true wireless earbuds—perfect for adding some resolve to your resolutions.
Check out the full sale here, or view the individual product categories below:
Save up to $850 on treadmills, ellipticals, rowers, and other fitness equipment.
Save up to $227 on Samsung smartwatches and other wearables.
Save up to $170 on true wireless earbuds and Bluetooth headphones for your workout.
Save up to $302 on percussive massagers and mobility tools.
Save up to $50 on sleep tech.
Save up to $73 on health monitoring devices.
Save up to $67 on Bluetooth smart scales.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Photo credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
