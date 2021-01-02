PREVIOUS|
News

A few AirPods Max users report condensation forming inside the earcups

I'm not going to lie these pictures are weird to look at

Jan 2, 2021

4:59 PM EST

0 comments

AirPods Max

In today’s weirdest tech issue, Apple takes the cake with a peculiar moisture problem affecting some AirPod Max units.

A user named Donald Filimon tweeted a picture of the inside of his earphones showing off some water droplets accumulating on the metal inside the earcups. He also reports the issue is breaking the auto-play/pause feature. If you don’t want to see some wet AirPods, scroll past the embedded tweet.

This seems like a pretty isolated incident so far, but a few people who all own the Space Grey version of the headphones have tweeted back at Filimon, stating that they have similar issues.

Some people are suggesting that since the AirPods Max have a metal design that the condensation can form more easily since the metal will retain its temperature as you move from one environment to another. Combining this with the warmth of someone’s ears, there is potential for water to form.

That said, it remains to be seen if the moisture issue negatively impacts the headphones. Filimon is having issues with the automatic play/pause feature due to his amount of condensation, but other users seem to be getting along just fine. There’s also another tweet where Filimon replies to a deleted tweet saying he was wearing the headphones for “roughly 12 hours of constant use,” likely more than how long most people will use headphones for.

However, other users who have this problem report wearing the units for a lot less time. You can check out the full Twitter thread here.

Source: Donald Filimon (@donaldfilimon)

Related Articles

News

Dec 27, 2020

1:19 PM EST

WaterField Designs launches AirPods Max case with more durable design

News

Dec 9, 2020

12:30 PM EST

There’s no U1 ultra wideband chip in Apple’s AirPods Max

News

Dec 30, 2020

5:26 PM EST

Judge rules against Apple in iPhone emulator lawsuit

News

Dec 15, 2020

7:03 AM EST

Apples AirPods Max now shipping and available in-store in Canada

Comments