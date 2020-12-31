OnePlus to launch budget fitness band in early 2021: report

OnePlus is reportedly set to release a budget-oriented fitness wearable dubbed the ‘OnePlus Band’ in the first quarter of 2021.
Android Central reports that insider sources claim the Band will be the company’s first wearable, retail for around $40 USD (about $51 CAD) and is designed to compete with other budget wearables such as Xiaomi’s Mi Band series. The OnePlus Band is expected to arrive before the company’s long-rumoured smartwatch.
The OnePlus Band will reportedly debut in India before coming to other markets at a later date. It’s unclear if Canada will be included. If OnePlus takes a similar approach to Band as it did with the Nord line, I’d say we likely won’t see the OnePlus Band launch in Canada. Further, the Band will likely launch a few weeks before the OnePlus 9 series, which probably means we’ll see the Band in January or early February.
Android Central says the OnePlus Band will be similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, offering water resistance, an AMOLED screen and multi-day battery life.
While some OnePlus fans may not like the decision to launch in India first, it makes a lot of sense for OnePlus. According to Android Central, India contributes to over a third of the company’s global phone sales, and it already sells TVs in India. The country already acts as a test-bed of sorts for new OnePlus products — the Band will likely fit right in.
Source: Android Central
