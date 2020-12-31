Metro: Last Light Redux is free on GOG right now

Digital video game retail platform GOG.com is celebrating the end of its holiday sale by offering Metro: Last Light Redux for PC for free.
That said, the storefront is currently struggling to deal with the influx of people attempting to redeem the free title. It’s worth noting that GOG.com is owned by CD Projeckt Red (CDPR), the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, a game that has been a significant source of controversy over the last few weeks.
A recent tweet announcing that Last Light Redux is on sale has received several complaints and memes related to Cyberpunk 2077 and another controversial title called Devotion that was set to release in GOG’s store after being removed from Steam.
Grab Metro: Last Light Redux for FREE within the next 48h during our Winter Sale Finale!
❄️ https://t.co/VjtGvpA0WM | 3500+ deals up to -91% pic.twitter.com/8zcHKoXXey
— GOG.COM (@GOGcom) December 30, 2020
CD Projekt Red pulled Devotion from the platform following “many messages from gamers.” Devotion was kicked from Steam back in February 2019 after a meme comparing China’s president Xi Jinping to Winnie the Pooh was discovered in the game.
On the other hand, Cyberpunk 2077 has been heavily criticized for running poorly on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. In fact, in an unprecedented move, Sony removed the game entirely from the PlayStation Store following its release.
Metro: Last Light Redux is a survival first-person shooter. It’s worth noting the game was made by 4A Games and published by Deep Silver and, aside from being available on GOG, isn’t connected to CDPR.
The game is available for free until Friday at 9am ET/6am PT. Last Light Redux was originally released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in August 2014 after first releasing on PC in 2013. Metro: Last Light Redux also recently launched on Nintendo Switch and Stadia.
