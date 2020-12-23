55-inch 4K TCL TV with Android TV available $150 off at Best Buy

TCL is running a Boxing Day sale on one of its 4-Series 4K Android TVs, dropping the price by $150.
Available only at Best Buy until 11:59pm CST on December 31st, the special Boxing Day deal lets you get the 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for just $399.99 (regularly $549.99). TCL notes the deal starts on December 24th at 6am ET, but Best Buy Canada’s website already lists the sale price.
TCL makes several different TV sets, but its 4-Series options are relatively well-priced. Most offer 4K HDR pictures and come in either Roku or Android TV flavours (which determines the software installed on them). I’ve been using one of these 4K TCL TVs for a while, and I quite like it. Granted, I have an older Roku model, but it’s still pretty good.
The Android TV version offers access to Android TV apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crave and more. You can also rent or buy movies from Google Play.
You can learn more about the TCL 55-inch 4-Series Android TV, or take advantage of the deal, on Best Buy’s website.
