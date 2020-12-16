PREVIOUS
Facebook launching holiday digital experiences on Messenger Kids

The social media giant is rolling out a series of season AR effects, stickers and frames

Facebook is launching a series of holiday digital experiences for children throughout December on Messenger Kids.

Parents can opt-in to send messages to their kids that appear as coming from Santa. The Santa chat thread will remain open until January 6th. Parents can activate the Santa experience through the ‘Parent Dashboard.’

Facebook is also rolling out a series of season AR effects, stickers and frames. Kids can take a holiday selfie by opening the Messenger Kids camera and exploring the filter options.

“Celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas with fun interactive AR effects; send something sweet to your friends and family with the gingerbread frame; or ring the new year with 2021 glasses,” the social media giant notes.

Further, parents can send a digital customizable holiday card to their kids through the Parent Dashboard. You can choose from a number of seasonal card templates and write a personalized note on each one.

The cards will then be sent from the parent’s Messenger account to the child’s Messenger Kids inbox. To send a card, you just have to tap ‘Send a Card’ under the ‘Resources and Tools’ option.

All of these digital experiences will be launching in Canada and the United States this month.

Image credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook

