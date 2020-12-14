SaskTel waiving data overage charges during the holiday season

SaskTel has announced that it’s waiving data overage charges from December 17th, 2020 to January 11th, 2021.
“Data overage charges will be waived during this time period, for business and consumer customers on SaskTel’s postpaid wireless data plans, noSTRINGS Prepaid wireless plan and SaskTel fusion Internet plans,” the carried states.
SaskTel says that customers on unlimited plans will not be subject to speed reductions. The carrier notes that it’s important now more than ever to establish non-physical connections virtually amid the holiday season.
“SaskTel is pleased to help loved ones come together and stay safe over the holidays. If this means sharing a meal or opening a gift is done over an app like FaceTime or Zoom, SaskTel can provide the connectivity to make that happen,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett in a news release.
Further, SaskTel is also providing its maxTV and maxTV Stream customers with access to additional news and entertainment channels to keep them informed and entertained.
