Disney reveals upcoming Marvel Studios movie/series release dates and titles

During Disney’s recent Investor’s Day 2020 event, Marvel Studios revealed tons of new release dates for upcoming movies and series, including Baby Groot and Ironheart, a series starring Dominique Thorne.
Below is a complete list of some of the major announcements:
-
- Black Panther 2 hits theatres July 8th, 2022 and will not recast Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is the title of the third Ant-Man movie.
Captain Marvel 2 flies into theatres on November 11th, 2022. Canada’s Iman Vellani will appear in Captain Marvel 2.
- Ironheart will stream on Disney+
- Disney+’s Armor Wars has Don Cheadle returning as James Rhodes (aka War Machine).
- Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Fantastic Four.
- I Am Groot original series from Marvel Studios is coming to Disney+.
- There’s a The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming to Disney+ in 2022.
- Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier original series starts streaming March 19th on Disney+.
Below are a few dates and facts we already knew, but that Disney reiterated during the Investor’s Day presentation:
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theatres on July 9th, 2021.
- Moon Knight will also be streaming on Disney+.
- Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in She-Hulk on Disney+.
- Hawkeye features original Avenger Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld playing as Kate Bishop. This series will also stream on Disney+.
- Ms. Marvel is an original series that will hit Disney+ in late 2021
- What If…? is coming to Disney+ in summer 2021
- Loki is releasing on Disney+ in May 2021
- Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness debuts on Disney+ on March 25th, 2022
- WandaVision starts streaming on January 15th, 2021 on Disney+
