Disney reveals upcoming Marvel Studios movie/series release dates and titles

Black Panther 2 hits theatres July 8th, 2022

Dec 10, 2020

9:25 PM EST

During Disney’s recent Investor’s Day 2020 event, Marvel Studios revealed tons of new release dates for upcoming movies and series, including Baby Groot and Ironheart, a series starring Dominique Thorne.

Below is a complete list of some of the major announcements:

Below are a few dates and facts we already knew, but that Disney reiterated during the Investor’s Day presentation:

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theatres on July 9th, 2021.
  • Moon Knight will also be streaming on Disney+.
  • Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in She-Hulk on Disney+.
  • Hawkeye features original Avenger Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld playing as Kate Bishop. This series will also stream on Disney+.
  • Ms. Marvel is an original series that will hit Disney+ in late 2021
  • What If…? is coming to Disney+ in summer 2021
  • Loki is releasing on Disney+ in May 2021
  • Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness debuts on Disney+ on March 25th, 2022
  • WandaVision starts streaming on January 15th, 2021 on Disney+

