News

The Game Awards creates Instagram Reels effects for Final Fantasy, Hades, Doom and more

Unfortunately, the FFVII effect doesn't feature Cloud Strife's signature spiky hair

Dec 9, 2020

7:10 AM EST

The Game Awards

The Game Awards has teamed up with Instagram to create several special effects that users can play around with in Reels.

Outside of a general effect containing a Game Award trophy, there are effects themed around five of the six Game of the Year nominees. If you’re on mobile, you can click on the following links to bring up the effect within the Instagram app:

Here’s a brief video from Toronto’s own Geoff Keighley, the producer of The Game Awards, on how to find the effects on mobile as well:

It’s worth noting that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the only Game of the Year nominee that isn’t represented by an Instagram effect. However, it’s unclear why that is.

The Game Awards will take place on Thursday, December 8th at 4pm PT/7pm ET following a half-hour pre-show. Outside of revealing award winners, the event will feature a variety of new game announcements and notable presenters, including Spider-Man star Tom Holland, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Tenet director Christopher Nolan.

More information on the show can be found here.

