You can finally add custom artwork to playlists on the Spotify mobile app

After years of waiting, Spotify is finally updating its mobile app to allow users to add custom artwork to playlists via mobile.
Prior to this update — which hasn’t rolled out to any of my smartphones — you could only add custom artwork to playlists via the desktop app on Mac and PC.
Once you do have the update, you can tap on a playlist’s three-dot menu and select ‘edit.’ If you have the update, your playlist will then appear with the option to edit the image at the top of the page.
I’ve been waiting for years for this update since I like to add custom artwork to many of my playlists. However, since I do most of my stylized and fun photo editing in VSCO Cam, it’s been an annoying process to edit a photo on my phone, upload it to the cloud, download it on my PC and then re-upload it to Spotify.
Now, this process should be a lot easier. Hopefully, it pushes people to add more pictures to their playlists.
Spotify says the update is rolling out today, so users should gain access to the new feature soon.
Source: Spotify
Comments