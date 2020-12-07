Samsung reportedly working on 600-megapixel camera module

Samsung reportedly has plans to push the boundaries of smartphone photography with a 600-megapixel sensor.
Notable leaker Ice Universe has shared a picture that looks like a slide from an upcoming Samsung presentation regarding the camera module. The main issue is that the 600-megapixel sensor is 22mm wide, making it much too large to fit into modern smartphones that are generally less than 8mm thick.
In theory, a 500-megapixel camera module should help users zoom in more and retain quality when recording footage at 4K and 8K. Ideally, this would result in clearer photos, but it’s likely still not going to make Samsung’s smartphones compete with DSLRs or mirrorless cameras.
It’s also important to keep in mind that while boosting a sensor’s megapixel count can help a camera capture more detail, more megapixels don’t automatically result in better images.
It’s unclear what smartphone Samsung plans to feature this new sensor in. The tech giant is rumoured to have plans to release its next Galaxy S series smartphone in early January, marking a shift for Samsung from its usual February release schedule.
Source: Ice Universe Via: Android Central
