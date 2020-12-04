Google Pixel XE live images spotted with hole-punch camera and dual-SIM

There are some leaks emerging surrounding an unheard-of smartphone, the Pixel XE.
This surprise Pixel device has been spotted in two separate leaks that suggest someone already has their hands on an early version of this phone.
The first image regarding the Pixel XE was spotted by TomsHardware, showing the handset’s settings page. The page reveals the Google Pixel XE name, that it’s running Android 11 and that it features a dual-SIM tray. Additionally, the image suggests that the user has enabled CPU debugging, as you can see octa-core CPU usage in the top right corner.
Another set of images from SlashLeaks reveals a bit more about the Pixel XE. From these live pictures, you can see that the handset sports NFC and a centered hole-punch camera. These images from SlashLeaks also reveal the handset’s settings page so that you can see more of its name, dual SIM functionality, and that’s pretty much it.
At this moment, we have no clue of Google’s intentions with the Pixel XE. This could be a new lineup of devices or the successor to the Pixel 4a. Considering the size of the phone’s bezels, however, this smartphone is likely not the company’s upcoming flagship. Furthermore, Google may never actually launch this device, and this could have been a scrapped project.
Source: TomsHardware, SlashLeaks
