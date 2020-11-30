The first Pokémon Go Season is about to begin

Niantic has announced what will happen on December 1st when the ‘Winter Season’ starts in Pokémon Go.
First off, Pokémon winter is going to last for three months, from December 1st to March 1st, 2021. In Canada, players will see Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Seel, Lapras, Teddiursa, Winter Form Deerling, and more throughout the season.
In addition to a winter-focused batch of wild Pokémon, there’s going to be a shakeup in what monsters hatch from eggs. That means the 2km egg pool now includes Growlithe and Wingull. The 5km eggs include Baltoy and Ducklett. Shinx has been added to the 5km eggs that players receive as ‘Adventure Sync’ rewards.
If you like Raids, then you can look forward to battling it out with Mega Charizard X, Mega Gengar and Mega Abomasnow. These Pokémon will be swapped out for other Mega monsters in the new year.
If you’re travelling to the southern hemisphere, the region is celebrating the Summer Season. This results in Pokémon like Growlithe, Shuckle, Electrike, Burmy, Darumaka and the Summer Form Deerling will appear.
December Community Day
Like in previous Decembers, the developers are holding a special community day on December 12th and 13th. The Raids are set to features all of the spotlighted Pokémon from 2019 and 2020, so this should be a good day to catch any you may have missed.
Niantic will likely share more information regarding this two-day event in December.
Kalos Pokémon appear more often
Starting on December 2nd, Pokémon from the 3DS games Pokémon X and Y will begin to appear in Pokémon Go. The company hasn’t shared if all the Pocket Monsters will be released at once or if it’s going to be a staged release like with other generations.
The rollout begins at 10am local time on the 2nd with the event making the Kalos monsters appear more frequently in the game running until December 8th.
Source: Niantic
