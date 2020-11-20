PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in December 2020

Nov 20, 2020

7:02 PM EST

0 comments

Curious about what’s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem this month? Well, we’ve got the scoop.

CBC Gem is available on iOS and Android. It’s free to download and offers a free subscription tier. You can also sign up for CBC Gem Premium for $4.99 per month and the first is free.

Read on for the full break-down of new content coming to CBC Gem in December.

December 3rd

  • This Close: season 1

December 4th

  • Quiz
  • The Detectorists: season 2
  • Due South: season 2
  • Funny Boy (world streaming premiere)
  • Drive
  • When Jews were Funny
  • Alone Together: Personal Stories from the Pandemic
    • COVID & Who I Am Now
    • Iendi (She is Gone)
    • King COVID
    • Last Night at the Strip Club
    • Life of a Dog
    • Lockdown Baby
    • Me, Mom & COVID
    • Patient People
    • Recovery
    • Sakhi-Pitiyahte (Bright Light Comes Forth From It)
    • Tomomi on the Farm
    • Until Further Notice

December 11th

  • Call the Midwife: season 1
  • For the Record
  • Great Barrier Reef
  • India’s Wild Karnataka
  • Shaun the Sheep Movie
  • Clydesdale: Saving the Greatest Horse
  • What’s with the Jews?

December 18th

  • Find Me in Paris: season 3
  • Escape to the Chateau: DIY: season 2 (b)
  • Recovery
  • Until Further Notice

December 19th

  • Jamie’s Italian Christmas

Coming in January

  • Fortitude: season 3
  • In the Long Run: season 3
  • Upright

Related Articles

Resources

Aug 19, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in September 2020

News

Sep 10, 2020

8:07 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in Fall 2020

News

Oct 9, 2020

8:08 AM EDT

CBC to host live event in Minecraft for tweens to ask about health, back-to-school

Resources

Oct 23, 2020

12:39 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in November 2020

Comments