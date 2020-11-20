PREVIOUS
Microsoft Teams gains 24-hour meeting cap, 300 participant limit for free users

The best part is that you don't need to download the Teams app to make it work

Nov 20, 2020

5:04 PM EST

Microsoft is boosting Teams’ free call limit and participant caps to allow more people to meet for longer.

According to The Verge, Teams now allows users to create a Teams meeting for up to 300 friends and family members and run it all day, free of charge.

I’m not sure why anyone would need to have a 24-hour meeting with their friends or family, but the options there if you need it.

While the meeting host will need a Microsoft account to get things started, everyone can take advantage without downloading the Teams app. Plus, everyone except the host can join without a Microsoft account. Teams allows users to see up to 49 participants in a gallery view or through its fun ‘Together Mode‘ feature that places participants in a shared virtual space.

To start hosting a meeting, head to Microsoft’s Teams web link and sign in with your Microsoft account. From there, you can create a video meeting and share the link with friends and family, who can join free of charge. Plus, they won’t need to create an account and can join as a guest through their browser — assuming they use a supported browser — which should make things easier for everyone involved.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge

