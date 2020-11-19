Twitter slows down rollout of ‘fleets’ to fix performance issues

Twitter has announced that it’s slowing down the rollout of fleets to fix some performance and stability issues.
The social media giant released the new feature earlier this week, and it’s already rolled out to many people around the world. However, Twitter notes that if you don’t have the feature yet, you may not get it for a few more days.
“We love that so many people are using Fleets and want to ensure we’re providing the best experience for everyone,” the company’s support account tweeted.
Once the feature launched, some users said the feature was lagging and freezing for them, while others said it was crashing their apps, as reported by TechCrunch.
Twitter first started testing fleets in Brazil back in March. The name is meant to represent users’ “fleeting” thoughts. Like other ephemeral content, fleets will disappear after 24 hours and are separate from users’ main timelines.
Some users have questioned whether Twitter has placed enough safeguards within the feature to prevent fleets from being used for harassment. These concerns were raised once it was discovered that users don’t get notifications when someone tags them in a fleet, which means that someone can direct harassment towards another user without them knowing.
Twitter has said that it’s working on a notification feature for fleets, but it’s unknown when it could roll out.
Source: Twitter
Comments