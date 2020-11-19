PREVIOUS|
LetterKenny season 9 hits Crave on Christmas day

Nov 19, 2020

7:07 AM EST

Letterkenny Wayne

LetterKenny season 9 goes live on Christmas Day with seven new episodes.

You can expect favourites to return to the show like Jared Keeso — who also created the show — as Wayne, Nathan Dales as Daryl, Michelle Mylett as Katy, K. Trevor Wilson as Dan and more.

The series starts with the hockey players, hicks and skids all attending a Buck and Doe party following the fight that ended season 7 with Dierks.

And it seems like Gail, played by Lisa Codrington, will finally get some of her own action.

This Canadian series — which is the most Canadian show I’ve ever seen — is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Wildbrain and Play Fun Games.

The new season airs on Bell’s Crave streaming service alongside eight previous seasons and several specials.

Source: Bell Media

