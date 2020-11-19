LetterKenny season 9 hits Crave on Christmas day

LetterKenny season 9 goes live on Christmas Day with seven new episodes.
You can expect favourites to return to the show like Jared Keeso — who also created the show — as Wayne, Nathan Dales as Daryl, Michelle Mylett as Katy, K. Trevor Wilson as Dan and more.
The series starts with the hockey players, hicks and skids all attending a Buck and Doe party following the fight that ended season 7 with Dierks.
And it seems like Gail, played by Lisa Codrington, will finally get some of her own action.
This Canadian series — which is the most Canadian show I’ve ever seen — is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Wildbrain and Play Fun Games.
The new season airs on Bell’s Crave streaming service alongside eight previous seasons and several specials.
Source: Bell Media
