YouTube is taking a break from Rewind this year

YouTube Rewind is cancelled this year.
Back in 2010, YouTube started Rewind as a a look back at the year’s creators, videos and trends.
But given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Google-owned company has decided to take a break from Rewind this year.
About Rewind this year. pic.twitter.com/oVayH8iyqG
— YouTube (@YouTube) November 12, 2020
The announcement was issued a day after YouTube had a widespread outage that affected Canadians and Americans.
In the past, YouTube would even put together a video summing up Rewind with some of the creators and trends. In 2018, the company put together a Youtube Rewind that was very disliked.
YouTube could have done a lighthearted Rewind experience by encouraging those who put out content this year that’s distracted many from experience.
However, this decision is definitely a safe bet for the video-sharing platform.
Source: YouTube
Comments