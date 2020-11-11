PREVIOUS|
Microsoft Canada offers sneak peek at Black Friday 2020 deals

Save on Surface, monitors, Xbox gear and more

Nov 11, 2020

12:26 PM EST

Microsoft Canada has previewed some of the deals it will be offering during Black Friday this year.

The company notes that select deals will start on November 18th on 12am ET, while all offers will go live on November 26th at 12am ET.

Ahead of those dates, here are some of the deals being teased:

The full list of sneak peaks can be found here.

