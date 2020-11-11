Microsoft Canada offers sneak peek at Black Friday 2020 deals

Microsoft Canada has previewed some of the deals it will be offering during Black Friday this year.
The company notes that select deals will start on November 18th on 12am ET, while all offers will go live on November 26th at 12am ET.
Ahead of those dates, here are some of the deals being teased:
- Save up to $400 on Surface Pro X bundle
- Save up to $400 on Surface Laptop 3
- Save up to $300 on Surface Book 3
- Save up to $400 on the Asus TUF Gaming Laptop 15.6″
- Save up to $150 on Samsung 49″ QLED Gaming Monitor
- Up to $550 off Samsung Phone Essentials Bundles (S20)
- Up to 50 percent off Xbox gear
The full list of sneak peaks can be found here.
Comments