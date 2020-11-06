PREVIOUS|
Ikea’s smart home sale discounts smart lights and Sonos speakers

Remember: you need a Trådfri Gateway to use Ikea smart lights and plugs

Nov 6, 2020

10:11 AM EST

Ikea is holding a huge sale on all of its smart home products.

This includes its simple smart lights, Bluetooth speakers and the well-regarded Symfonisk speakers. 

The Symfonisk speakers come in two models. There are bookshelf speakers on sale for $119 CAD and a larger table lamp speaker that’s $183 right now. Both of these speakers connect to the Sonos ecosystem and provide sound that’s very comparable to a Sonos One.

If you’re just looking for a few extra smart home accessories, the $19 Trådfri smart plug with an on-off switch is a good buy if you’re already invested in Ikea’s smart home system. That said, Ikea’s Trådfri products don’t work independently of one another like a Wemo plug, meaning you’ll need a Trådfri Gateway to set it up. Luckily, the Gateway is $10 off at a price of $29.

The rest of the deals can be found below:

You can find the rest of the deals on Ikea’s website.

Source: Ikea

