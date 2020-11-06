Ikea’s smart home sale discounts smart lights and Sonos speakers

Ikea is holding a huge sale on all of its smart home products.
This includes its simple smart lights, Bluetooth speakers and the well-regarded Symfonisk speakers.
The Symfonisk speakers come in two models. There are bookshelf speakers on sale for $119 CAD and a larger table lamp speaker that’s $183 right now. Both of these speakers connect to the Sonos ecosystem and provide sound that’s very comparable to a Sonos One.
If you’re just looking for a few extra smart home accessories, the $19 Trådfri smart plug with an on-off switch is a good buy if you’re already invested in Ikea’s smart home system. That said, Ikea’s Trådfri products don’t work independently of one another like a Wemo plug, meaning you’ll need a Trådfri Gateway to set it up. Luckily, the Gateway is $10 off at a price of $29.
The rest of the deals can be found below:
- Trådfri light + Dimmer kit – $11.99 (save $2)
- Trådfri Gateway – $29.99 (save $10)
- Trådfri Gateway kit + two lights and wall switch – $69.99 (save $20)
- Symfonish bookshelf – $119 (save $30)
- Symfonisk lamp – $183 (save $46)
- Symfonisk remote – $11 (save $3)
- Eneby speaker (6×3) – $23.99 (save $7)
- Eneby speaker (8×8) – $47 (save $13)
- Eneby speaker (12×12) – $79 (save$20)
You can find the rest of the deals on Ikea’s website.
Source: Ikea
