Ontario government launches enhanced COVID-19 data hub

The Ontario government has launched an updated COVID-19 data hub to provide a better overview of infection rates across the province.
The new data page includes interactive graphs that let users compare infection rates in different public health units.
“This brand new dashboard will allow you to see exactly where the trends are going. You will have access to the exact same public health data and information as I do,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a press conference on November 3rd.
Ford noted that the information will be updated daily. The information hub includes data about hospital beds, ICU capacity and test positivity rates.
“It is critical that everyone has access to this information so that you can take the necessary steps to protect yourself, your family and your community,” Ford stated.
The dashboard includes information about COVID-19 data by location, infection source, age and gender. There is information about how infections were contracted, whether it was through an outbreak, close contact with someone, travel or community spread.
You can search for specific information in your public health unit by city, and also compare cases by health unit. The dashboard includes data about active cases, recovered cases and deaths.
