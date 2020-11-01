Google Meet now lets users pick custom backgrounds for video calls

Google Meet now lets users replace their background with one of its hand-picked images or one of their own uploaded photos.
The hand-picked images include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds. The tech giant notes in a blog post that custom backgrounds can “help you show more of your personality, as well as help hide your surroundings.”
Google notes that this feature now works on ChromeOS and on the Chrome browser on Windows and on Mac desktop devices. The tech giant says that support for its mobile app will be coming soon.
Google Meet recently rolled out a ‘blur background’ feature, which was a pretty welcome addition to the platform. However, users now have the option to completely replace their background.
It’s worth noting that Google Meet’s rivals, Microsoft Teams and Zoom, have had this feature for quite some time now.
Source: Google
Comments