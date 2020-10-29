Koodo offering up to $120 in bill credits with select plan activations

If you move to a new plan with Koodo for a limited time, you’ll get up to $120 in bill credits.
However, this isn’t a one-time bill credit for $120. Instead, it’s $5 off your bill after tax for two years. This means that if your monthly bill is $56.50 after-tax, then with the discount you would only pay $51.50.
Koodo has tacked the bill credit onto the following plans:
- $45 – 2GB data
- $50 – 5GB data
- $55 – 6GB data
- $60 – 8GB data
- $75 – 10GB data
All of these plans include unlimited messaging and unlimited Canada-wide calling.
The only Koodo plan that doesn’t include the bill credits is the basic $30 for 1GB and $35 for pay-per-use data plans.
This deal applies to both bring your own device plans and plans that include a device contract.
Source: Koodo
