Koodo offering up to $120 in bill credits with select plan activations

This isn't the best Koodo deal ever, but its currently better than what Fido and Virgin are offering

Oct 29, 2020

3:58 PM EDT

If you move to a new plan with Koodo for a limited time, you’ll get up to $120 in bill credits.

However, this isn’t a one-time bill credit for $120. Instead, it’s $5 off your bill after tax for two years. This means that if your monthly bill is $56.50 after-tax, then with the discount you would only pay $51.50.

Koodo has tacked the bill credit onto the following plans:

  • $45 – 2GB data
  • $50 – 5GB data
  • $55 – 6GB data
  • $60 – 8GB data
  • $75 – 10GB data

All of these plans include unlimited messaging and unlimited Canada-wide calling.

The only Koodo plan that doesn’t include the bill credits is the basic $30 for 1GB and $35 for pay-per-use data plans.

This deal applies to both bring your own device plans and plans that include a device contract.

Source: Koodo

