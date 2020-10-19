Koodo offering 5GB add-on for free to some customers

Koodo is offering some customers a free 5GB add-on to their plans.
In a RedFlagDeals thread, Koodo customers have been reporting that the Telus-owned carrier is simply giving them the bonus data upon request.
Specifically, these customers have been calling Koodo to mention that Freedom has a $35 plan with 11GB of data that they’re planning to switch over to. Once mentioning this, the customer service agents will “talk” to supervisors before adding the 5GB to their current plans.
Speaking to iPhone in Canada, a Koodo spokesperson confirmed that this retention offer is indeed being provided to customers. However, it’s only available in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario.
A specific end date to this promotion has not been clarified, so you may want to act sooner rather than later if interested.
