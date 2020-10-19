PREVIOUS|
News

Koodo offering 5GB add-on for free to some customers

It's only available in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta, though

Oct 19, 2020

6:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Koodo is offering some customers a free 5GB add-on to their plans.

In a RedFlagDeals thread, Koodo customers have been reporting that the Telus-owned carrier is simply giving them the bonus data upon request.

Specifically, these customers have been calling Koodo to mention that Freedom has a $35 plan with 11GB of data that they’re planning to switch over to. Once mentioning this, the customer service agents will “talk” to supervisors before adding the 5GB to their current plans.

Speaking to iPhone in Canada, a Koodo spokesperson confirmed that this retention offer is indeed being provided to customers. However, it’s only available in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario.

A specific end date to this promotion has not been clarified, so you may want to act sooner rather than later if interested.

Related Articles

News

Sep 24, 2020

12:30 PM EDT

Koodo’s $50/9GB and $55/11GB plans are leaving on September 30

News

Oct 19, 2020

8:05 AM EDT

40 percent of Canadians have spent more on phones online during pandemic: Statistics Canada

News

Oct 9, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile offering $35 for 11GB if you switch from Telus, Koodo

News

Oct 15, 2020

6:52 PM EDT

CRTC tests wireless public alerts on iPhones, Samsung phones and more

Comments