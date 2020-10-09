Outlook for Android now supports calendar syncing between other apps

Outlook for Android now supports syncing calendar events between Outlook and other calendar apps, as first reported by Android Police.
Support apps include Google Calendar Samsung Calendar. Syncing works both ways between the apps. For instance, events created in Outlook will appear in competing calendar apps and vise-versa.
Users can also edit calendar events between the apps. This latest update essentially makes it easier to keep track of events if you’re someone who uses multiple calendar apps. Although this isn’t a super exciting feature, it’s still a nice addition to the app that’s great for usability.
The new feature is now available in Microsoft 365, Office 365 and Outlook.com accounts once you download the latest version of the app.
Microsoft has been adding new features to Outlook for Android lately, such as annotation abilities and voice integration.
Source: Android Police
Comments