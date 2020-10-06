Instagram rolling out new anti-bullying features, Stories map

Instagram is rolling out new features to reduce abusive behaviour and to make it easier for users to find old Stories that they’ve posted.
When you go to the Stories archive, you’ll soon start to see a new monthly calendar view that shows the days you’ve posted Stories, along with a map that shows the locations where you took the Stories.
The social media giant is also launching new anti-bullying features to automatically hide comments similar to others that have been reported.
“We know from research that, while people don’t want to be exposed to negative comments, they want more transparency into the types of comments that are hidden,” Instagram said in a blog post.
It notes that comments that continue to violate its Community Guidelines will continue to be automatically removed.
Further, it’s also expanding its comment warning feature to include an additional warning when people repeatedly attempt to post potentially offensive comments.
“These new warnings let people take a moment to step back and reflect on their words and lay out the potential consequences should they proceed,” Instagram notes.
These new features come as the social media giant is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To celebrate its anniversary, Instagram has added an easter egg within its app that lets users view its old app icons.
You can access them by swiping down on the settings menu and then selecting whichever old icon you prefer.
Source: Instagram Via: TechCrunch
