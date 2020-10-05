PREVIOUS|
Spotify update lets users search for songs via lyrics

Oct 5, 2020

2:30 PM EDT

Spotify has rolled out new functionality across its iOS and Android app that allows users to search for songs specifically by lyrics.

Spotify designer Lina shared the details on Twitter this morning.

Subscribers can now type in the lyrics in the Spotify search bar for songs, instead of having to go on Google to look them up.

The update hasn’t hit my Android device yet, but hopefully, it becomes available soon. It’s worth noting that Apple Music has included a similar feature for several years.

Spotify is available on Android and iOS.

Source: Lina (@linafab) Via: 9to5Mac

