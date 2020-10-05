Spotify update lets users search for songs via lyrics

Spotify has rolled out new functionality across its iOS and Android app that allows users to search for songs specifically by lyrics.
Spotify designer Lina shared the details on Twitter this morning.
My team just shipped something on iOS and Android –
now you can find songs by lyrics 😉 on Spotify
Give it a try 😊 pic.twitter.com/bOs4Ob9O84
— Lina (@linafab) October 5, 2020
Subscribers can now type in the lyrics in the Spotify search bar for songs, instead of having to go on Google to look them up.
The update hasn’t hit my Android device yet, but hopefully, it becomes available soon. It’s worth noting that Apple Music has included a similar feature for several years.
Spotify is available on Android and iOS.
Source: Lina (@linafab) Via: 9to5Mac
