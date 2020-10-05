Google launches October security patch for Pixel phones

Google has rolled out the October 2020 security update for the Pixel 2 series, Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series and Pixel 4a.
The updated fixes several bugs, including a Pixel boot issue as well as an auto-brightness response problem in certain lighting conditions for the Pixel 4a. Another fix includes improvements related to touch sensitivity for screen protectors with the Pixel 4a.
You can check out the complete changelog below.
This isn’t a massive security update, but it’s nice that Google is already working on fixes for the Pixel 4a.
The over-the-air update is rolling out over the next few days, but as always, you can install it by flashing the factory image or sideloading the OTA from recovery or by using the online flashing tool.
