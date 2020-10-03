Are you interested in the Pixel 5, 4a 5G or 4a?

Google has finally unveiled its 2020 lineup of smartphones, including the Pixel 5, 4a 5G and 4a from ealier this year.
We now officially know the specs of the company’s latest smartphones and their Canadian pricing and availability, with the Pixel 5 costing $799 and launching October 29th. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G costs $679 and launches November 19th.
The Pixel 5 is clearly Google’s 2020 flagship offering, though it doesn’t necessarily offer top-of-the-line specifications. The device features 5G connectivity, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,000mAh battery, wireless charging and a cool looking ‘Subtle Sage’ colour variant.
The Pixel 4a 5G also offers 5G connectivity (it’s in the name), a larger 6.2-inch screen, 6GB of RAM and the same primary and ultrawide cameras available in the Pixel 5.
The Pixel 4a has the smallest 5.8-inch screen, and it lacks 5G connectivity but comes with an attractive cost of $479 CAD.
With all this in mind, which smartphone are you most interested in? I personally would pick the Pixel 5 due to its wireless charging and 90Hz refresh rate. I also really like the new Subtle Sage colour. That said, the Pixel 4a is definitely attractive given its lower price tag and the fact that it offers a lot of the same features as the Pixel 5.
Let us know in the comments below if you’re more interested in the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G or the Pixel 4a.
Comments