‘Borat’ sequel to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in late October

Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming the sequel to Borat in late October worldwide.
As first reported by Deadline, writer-producer-star Sacha Baron Cohen was secretly shooting the Borat sequel in the U.S. and internationally amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with health and safety protocols. According to Deadline, the second Borat is the first film to be made amid COVID-19 shutdowns.
This all lines up with a report from Collider earlier this month that the film had already been finished and screened to select members of the film industry.
Plot details remain vague, but the title of the movie is reportedly Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, according to a now-deleted WGA filing.
Additionally, the film is said to once again follow Cohen as the Kazakh TV personality — this time, a well-known public figure who must go “undercover” to interview people. Deadline reports that Cohen “risked his life multiple times to shoot the scenes in this film,” and even donned a bulletproof vest on two different days.
This is a similar premise to Cohen’s Who is America? satirical Showtime series (which streams on Crave in Canada), wherein he assumed personal risk while going undercover in an effort to highlight the various figures who make up the political system.
Deadline notes that the film is supposedly set to come in late October so it can be seen ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 3rd. It appears that Cohen — who has been outspoken against U.S. President Donald Trump — is looking to use Borat to help drive voter turnout come November.
Amazon acquiring the Borat sequel is a solid get for the streaming service given that the first film was a critical darling and big box office success when it released in 2006.
Source: Deadline, The Film Stage
Comments